Scientists observe bright jets of light shooting from black hole like never before

Investigating a blazar with state-of-the-art instruments

The scientists specifically observed the X-ray polarization of a very bright blazar known as Markarian 501 (Mrk 501). To do so, they required a very precise telescope on NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), which was launched into space in December 2021.

The IXPE mission is run as part of a collaboration between NASA and the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and it also recently helped scientists investigate the hot plasma surrounding a black hole.

Blazars are a type of galaxy whose central black hole shoots incredibly powerful jets of ionized matter, most of it in the form of high-energy particles, into space. Scientists do not yet fully understand how these particles are accelerated to such high speeds, but observations from state-of-the-art observatories such as IXPE might help to provide answers.

For the latest observations, Ioannis Liodakis from the Finnish Center for Astronomy and colleagues used the IXPE observatory to measure the X-ray polarization of Mrk 501. They specifically investigated two X-ray polarimetry observations of Mrk 501 made by IXPE in March 2022. After comparing the data from these observations with radio and optical polarimetric data, the scientists posited that the high-speed particle acceleration in the jets from the blazar was triggered by a shock wave whose impact was felt along the jet as it traveled out into the cosmos.