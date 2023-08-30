Scientists observe the nearest supernova since 2014

A professor of astronomy at the University of California, Berkeley and his colleagues have observed the nearest supernova since 2014: an exploding star in the Pinwheel Galaxy. And they took pictures of it!

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Tuesday.

Earliest-ever measurements of polarized light

The images showcase the earliest-ever measurements of polarized light from a supernova and may help to explain how the celestial objects evolve. The supernova has been dubbed SN 2023ixf.

"Some stars prior to exploding go through undulations — fitful behavior that gently ejects some of the material — so that when the supernova explodes, either the shock wave or the ultraviolet radiation causes the stuff to glow," Alex Filippenko, the professor, said.