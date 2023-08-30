Scientists observe the nearest supernova since 2014

Scientists observe the nearest supernova since 2014They used spectropolarimetry data to understand the celestial object.Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 30, 2023 04:58 PM ESTCreated: Aug 30, 2023 04:58 PM ESTscienceThe Pinwheel Galaxy.Steven Bellavia Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A professor of astronomy at the University of California, Berkeley and his colleagues have observed the nearest supernova since 2014: an exploding star in the Pinwheel Galaxy. And they took pictures of it!This is according to a press release by the institution published on Tuesday.Earliest-ever measurements of polarized lightThe images showcase the earliest-ever measurements of polarized light from a supernova and may help to explain how the celestial objects evolve. The supernova has been dubbed SN 2023ixf."Some stars prior to exploding go through undulations — fitful behavior that gently ejects some of the material — so that when the supernova explodes, either the shock wave or the ultraviolet radiation causes the stuff to glow," Alex Filippenko, the professor, said. See Also Related Supernovas: What are they, how do they occur, and what's their significance? Supernovae pose a threat to life on Earth, says NASA study The James Webb Telescope spots its first supernova "The cool thing about the spectropolarimetry is that we get some indication of the shape and extent of the circumstellar material."The data acquired by the researchers indicates that the supergiant star was about 10 to 20 times larger than our already massive sun and that its explosion left behind a dense neutron star or a black hole.The find was supported by another group of astronomers led by Ryan Chornock, a UC Berkeley adjunct associate professor of astronomy. They used the same telescope at Lick Observatory to report that the supernova had shed gas for the previous three to six years before its demise.A perfect laboratory"I think this supernova is going to make a lot of us think in much more detail about the subtleties of the whole population of red supergiants that lose a lot of material before explosion and challenge our assumptions about mass loss," said graduate student Wynn Jacobson-Galán who was part of Chornock’s team. "This was a perfect laboratory to understand in more detail the geometry of these explosions and the geometry of mass loss, something we already felt ignorant about."Now both teams of researchers have submitted papers to The Astrophysical Journal Letters detailing their rare and unique corelated observations "In the world of Type II supernovae, it's very rare to have basically every wavelength detected, from hard X-rays to soft X-rays to ultraviolet. to optical, near-infrared, radio, millimeter. So it's really a rare and unique opportunity," said Raffaella Margutti, a Berkeley professor of physics and of astronomy who was also part of Chornock’s team."These papers are the beginning of a story, the first chapter. Now we are writing the other chapters of the story of that star."The studies will now contribute to a broader picture and understanding of exactly how our universe evolves and operates. They may also reveal some of the secrets that supernovas carry."The big-picture question here is we want to connect how a star lives with how a star dies," Chornock said. "Given the proximity of this event, it will allow us to challenge the simplifying assumptions that we have to make in most of the other supernovae we study. We have such a wealth of detail that we're going to have to figure out how to fit it all together to understand this particular object, and then that will inform our understanding of the broader universe." HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Rise of the Pheonix: Pentagon’s 5GAT stealth drone is backThe Matrix or the Holodeck: What will the future of gaming look like?GM invests $60 million in AI battery startup for affordable EVsLuna-25: Russia’s first moon landing in 47 years ends in a crashAbandoned sugar mill has oldest traces of plantation slaveryMIT alumni's thermal battery enables 24/7 renewable energyUsing quantum computing to speed up optimization problemsDinosaurs shared cognitive traits with dogs — and humansOrgan-on-a-chip's potential to revolutionize biomedical researchOur understanding of reverse osmosis is wrong Job Board