Scientists on hunt for muons turning into electrons

Scientists from Mu2e at Fermilab and COMET at J-PARC in Japan will join forces to conduct two experiments to see if muons can transform into electrons.

This is according to an article from Phys.org published on Monday.

The research is based on past studies that have found that neutrinos can change flavors.

Three flavors

According to Nevis laboratories at Columbia University, neutrinos “come in three flavors: electron neutrino, muon neutrino, and tau neutrino.”

“Neutrinos gained their flavor state names because electron neutrinos interact with electrons, muon neutrinos interact with muons, and tau neutrinos interact with tau particles (electrons, muons, and tau particles are all elementary particles),” noted the institution.