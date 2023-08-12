Scientists pinpoint the brain center of the male libido

Scientists may have successfully spotted the brain center for the male libido responsible for sexual interest and mating in mouse models. The discovery may lead to improved drugs for sexual function.

This is according to a report by Medical Xpress published on Friday.

Senior researcher Dr. Nirao Shah, a professor of psychiatry and neurobiology at Stanford University School of Medicine, in California, said in the article that the newly-discovered region is responsible for recognizing the sex of other mice.

A desire to mate

"Aha, this is a female, maybe I can mate if she's willing," Shah explained according to the medical news outlet.