Scientists produced X-ray pulses ten times more powerful than ever before

Enhancing an incredibly powerful laser system

The team, who published their findings in the Physical Review Letters journal on Nov. 18, were able to increase the power of the X-ray pulses tenfold while staying within the LCLS's existing free-electron laser infrastructure.

"Current X-ray laser pulses from free-electron lasers have a peak power of roughly 100 gigawatts, and usually with a complex and stochastic structure," said Haoyuan Li, a postdoctoral scholar at SLAC and Stanford University and lead author of the new study.

With chirped pulse amplification for X-rays, Li continued, "we've shown that we can achieve very impactful beam parameters of greater than 1 terawatt peak power and a pulse duration of about 1 femtosecond at the same time."

LCLS's laser uses an atomic-resolution camera allowing it to capture images of tiny changes in molecules within fractions of a second. The powerful laser is, therefore, a great research tool for medicine, astrophysics, biology, and potentially a number of other fields.

One problem scientists have encountered with LCLS, however, is that increasing the laser's power can make the timing of the laser pulses inconsistent, which prevents it from capturing accurate images.