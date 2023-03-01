Scientists propose using lunar dust to block sunlight. What are the risks?

A team of scientists from the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and the University of Utah proposed blocking sunlight using lunar dust as a form of climate change mitigation.

One of the researchers, Dr. Scott J. Kenyon from the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told IE that he hopes we can solve the climate crisis without needing to resort to solar geoengineering.

The method would require launching 10 billion kg of lunar dust per launch to Lagrange Point 1.

A team of scientists believes the key to fighting climate change and saving the planet could be off-world.

In a new paper published in the journal PLOS Climate, the team from the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and the University of Utah suggested placing lunar dust in orbit to shield Earth from sunlight.