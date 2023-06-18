Scientists put 'G-strings' on tiny frogs to track their movement

Why would scientists put pants on a frog?

Biologist Andrius Pašukonis says it’s a good way to track where they’re headed.

“Miniature tracking tags have been used on amphibians and other animals before but tracking tiny mobile frogs in the rainforest required reimagining the tag design and the tracking methods,” said Pašukonis in a press release. “One of the biggest challenges has been designing and perfecting a frog harness that can fit a frog as small as two centimeters (less than an inch)!”

Pašukonis and his team of researchers studied three poison frog species: Allobates femoralis, Dendrobates tinctorius, and Oophaga sylvatica.