Scientists reconstruct approximately 9,600-year-old Zuzu's face

The skull, which is on exhibit at the Museum of Nature in Paraná, Brazil, was the subject of dozens of photographs taken by researchers last year from various perspectives. To "reveal the face of that figure so mysterious and so essential to Brazilian history," the researchers said in their study.

"Trying to recover the appearance that an individual had in life thousands of years ago is a way to bring them to the present day, bringing them closer to the public," first author Moacir Elias Santos, an archaeologist with the Ciro Flamarion Cardoso Archaeology Museum in Brazil, told Live Science.

"The main interest was to be able to glimpse the face of Zuzu, whose skeleton is one of the most important finds in the Serra da Capivara National Park region," he added.

"[We] adjust the structure of the skull to transform the donor's skull into a volume almost equal to Zuzu's skull," said Cicero Moraes, a Brazilian graphics expert. "When we do this, the soft tissue follows this deformation/adaptation and results in a face that is expected, [and] compatible with Zuzu in life."