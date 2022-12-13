Scientists say Tonga eruption hit with the force of a billion ton "magma hammer"

This was outlined in the reporting by BBC Science.

In our earlier reporting on the massive event, the scientists had concluded that the plume had risen so high, it reached space. The comparison was made to the plume being taller than 68 Burj Khalifa stacked one on top of the next.

The researchers then studied the flow of rock, ash and debris out to the 80 KM mark in the surrounding Pacific Ocean.

The sea floor was changed, an enormous crater formed and still the scientists were discovering new and astounding events related to the explosion and flow of rock.

The most recent discovery has to do with the force with which the waves of seismic activity generated over the first 10 minutes of the full eruption on January 15.

There were a series magnitude 5.8 seismic waves during the first few minutes of the cataclysmic explosion. The signals from these waves were picked up by 400 monitoring stations all over the world.

Dr Yingcai Zheng from the University of Houston said of his team's analysis of the waves, that they came up from below the mountain as a pulse of magma colliding with the Caldera, or mouth of the volcano.