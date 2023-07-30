Scientists share the science behind why music captivates us

In a report by NPR published Saturday by Rob Stein, several scientists shared their views on why music captivates people to such a degree. Although no one knew the exact reasons, music is still a mystery after all, the theories brought forward were interesting.

"Music does evoke a sense of wonder and awe for lots of people," told the news outlet Daniel Levitin, a neuroscientist at McGill University who scans the brains of people while they listen to tunes.

Still a mystery

"Some of it is still mysterious to us," he added, "But what we can talk about are some neural circuits or networks involved in the experience of pleasure and reward."