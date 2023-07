Enigmatic black holes are one of the most powerful cosmic entities lurking at the center of galaxies.

These cosmic monsters have a dramatic and complicated influence on their immediate surroundings. This is due to the fact that black holes have such a powerful gravitational attraction that they can absorb anything, even light.

Now, Professor Silke Weinfurtner's "Black Hole Laboratory" at the University of Nottingham is replicating conditions to better comprehend the mysterious nature of black holes.

Reportedly, the lab is stimulating a black hole in a "high-tech bathtub" in order to advance our understanding of black holes.