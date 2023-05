Do you ever look up at night and wonder what is on the moon, or what it is even made of? The mystery of the moon's inner core has been around for centuries. Now, scientists have finally confirmed what it looks like.

The latest research, published in the journal Nature, has revealed that the inner core is a solid ball with a density similar to that of iron, surrounded by a liquid outer core—a finding that will help us better understand how our solar system formed.

The discovery was made by analyzing data from NASA's Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) mission, according to Science Alert. The agency sent two spacecraft into orbit around Earth's satellite in 2011, and these probes measured gravitational forces between them as they flew over different parts of their surface, allowing scientists to determine where each one was located relative to its partner based on those readings alone.