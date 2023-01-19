Scientists solve 500-year-old mystery of Leonardo's paradox

Leonardo’s sketch showing the spiral motion of an ascending bubble. University of Sevilla

A numerical discretization technique

As explained in a press release, the air-water interface of the bubble can be precisely characterized by the authors of this new study using a numerical discretization technique, allowing them to simulate the bubble's motion and investigate its stability.

They demonstrate that bubbles depart from a straight trajectory in water when their spherical radius exceeds 0.926 millimeters, a result that is within two percent of the experimental values obtained with ultrapure water in the 1990s. Their simulations closely match high-precision measurements of unsteady bubble motion.

The researchers suggest a mechanism for the instability of the bubble trajectory in which periodic tilting of the bubble changes its curvature, influencing the upward velocity and resulting in a wobble in the bubble's trajectory, tilting up the side of the bubble whose curvature has increased. The pressure imbalance then causes the bubble to return to its original position, continuing the periodic cycle, as the fluid travels more quickly and the fluid pressure decreases near the high-curvature surface.

As Vice underlines, “The motion of bubbles in water plays a central role for a wide range of natural phenomena, from the chemical industry to the environment,” said authors Miguel Ángel Herrada and Jens Eggers, who are fluid physics researchers at the University of Seville and the University of Bristol. “The buoyant rise of a single bubble serves as a much-studied paradigm, both experimentally and theoretically.”