Scientists solve the 50-year-old mystery of how bacteria move

The findings have been published in the journal Cell.

Pushing themselves forward

“Bacteria push themselves forward by coiling long, threadlike appendages into corkscrew shapes that act as makeshift propellers. But how exactly they do this has baffled scientists, because the “propellers” are made of a single protein,” stated the scientists in their press release.

So, the researchers used cryo-EM and advanced computer modeling to reveal what no traditional light microscope could: how these bacteria move at the level of individual atoms. This process would prove a game changer unleashing new never-before-seen findings about bacteria and their movements.

“While models have existed for 50 years for how these filaments might form such regular coiled shapes, we have now determined the structure of these filaments in atomic detail,” said Egelman, of UVA’s Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics.

How do bacteria move? ibre de droit/iStock

“We can show that these models were wrong, and our new understanding will help pave the way for technologies that could be based upon such miniature propellers.”

Bacteria have one or many appendages known as a flagellum (in the plural flagella) to push them forward, shaped like rotating, corkscrew-like propellers. Scientists refer to the formation of their shape as “supercoiling” but have been long perplexed by how bacteria do it since the flagellum consists only of proteins.