Scientists spot Pines 'demon', 67 years after it was predicted

Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the US have found the elusive Pines' demon in a sample of less studied metal strontium ruthenate, a press release said. This is the first instance of the Pines demon being spotted in the 67 years since its prediction by theoretical physicist David Pines.

In science, a demon is usually a hypothetical opponent that scientists have to argue against, but the Pines' demon is quite the opposite. In 1956, the physicist used it to describe a phenomenon wherein electrons behave quite unlike themselves in metals and attributed certain properties to this behavior.

Electrons have a mass, however minuscule, and an electric charge. Conventional knowledge of condensed matter physics tells us that electric interactions can result in electrons forming collective units such as plasmons, where they lose their individuality and assume new mass. The process, however, requires large amounts of energy and, therefore, cannot occur at room temperature.