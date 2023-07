Scientists have attempted to understand the evolution of the simplest organisms, which lack the majority of their required genes.

An Indian University team led by evolutionary biologist Jay T. Lennon created a "synthetically constructed minimal cell" organism to conduct a series of intriguing experiments.

The results demonstrated that synthetic cells may develop at almost the same rate as normal cells. This points towards a minimal life adaptability skill to evolve and survive even with an unnatural genome.

The authors say this experiment exemplifies the phrase "life finds a way."

“It appears there’s something about life that’s really robust. We can simplify it down to just the bare essentials, but that doesn’t stop evolution from going to work,” said Lennon in an official release.