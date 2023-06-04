Scientists successful at recovering underwater forestry

After 10 years of restoration efforts, scientists have successfully helped a damaged underwater forest regrow to a degree comparable to forests that have never been disturbed. The development offers hope for other regions in the world sabotaged by climate change and human impact.

This is according to a report by Phys.org published on Friday.

"Macroalgal forests are found along over one-third of the world's coastlines and underpin entire ecosystems," said Dr. Emma Cebrian of the Centre d'Estudis Avançats de Blanes, corresponding author of the new study.

"In 2011, a restoration action took place in the Bay of Maó, Menorca, where a macroalga species was reintroduced in the area where it used to thrive. After 10 years, we found that the associated algal species returned to the habitat, and with them, the ecosystem functions they provide."