Scientists track brain activity associated with chronic pain

Scientists have obtained information on brain activity during chronic pain episodes for the first time.

The study analyzes brain activity to determine how much pain a person is experiencing. This understanding could pave the way for brain stimulation therapies to treat chronic pain in the future.

Electrodes device to track brain signals

The researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, implanted electrode-based devices into four patients suffering from uncontrollable chronic pain. Three patients have post-stroke pain, and one has phantom limb pain.

The neural recording device allowed researchers to monitor activity in two brain regions: the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) and the orbitofrontal cortex (OFC). The ACC is involved in determining the effect of pain on emotion, whereas the OFC is involved in emotional regulation.