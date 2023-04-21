Scientists uncover the secret recipe of Mayan plaster

Copán, an archaeological complex that can be found in the rainforests of what is now western Honduras, contains some of the most well-kept structures of all time, despite the fact that they’ve been exposed to the sun and humidity for over 1,000 years.

Now, a new paper by the University of Granada in Spain is revealing that the secret to these buildings’ longevity may lie in the plaster the Maya used to coat Copán’s walls and ceilings. The ancient architects may have used sap from the bark of local chukum and jiote trees, mixed into their plaster to reinforce their structures.

This resulted in a material not unlike mother-of-pearl, a sturdy and resistant substance, according to a report by PopSci published on Wednesday.

“We finally unveiled the secret of ancient Maya masons,” told PopSci Carlos Rodríguez Navarro, a mineralogist at the University of Granada in Spain and the paper’s first author.

Although throughout the years studies have indicated that many civilizations used different kinds of plasters, it is a commonly known fact that Maya plaster was one of the best and most resistant.