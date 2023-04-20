Scientists unravel the mystery behind ‘X-shape’ of DNA

DNA is the biological code of all life on Earth. All living organisms contain genetic information in the form of a DNA code. As demonstrated by school textbooks, DNA is in the formation of an X. However, what causes DNA to take on this shape has long been a mystery.

Now, scientists from the Netherlands Cancer Institute have found a potential answer. "It looks like we have uncovered a universal mechanism by which cells determine the shape of their DNA,” said Benjamin Rowland, the research-group lead of the study, in an official statement.

The shape is primarily due to a protein known as shugoshin, which means 'guardian spirit' in Japanese.

Our internal body is constantly in action, with each cell dividing to create two new daughter cells. Meanwhile, the chromosomes carry the DNA in the nucleus of the cells. In this way, the DNA of each cell is copied and then distributed evenly among the new cells. The study emphasizes that during this process, cells form compact parcels in the process of copying their DNA.