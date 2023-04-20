Trending
Shell electric ferry
Fake AI song by Drake and The Weeknd
Electric seaglider prototype
Rechargeable edible battery
Meet AutoGPT
NASA's moon base network

Scientists unravel the mystery behind ‘X-shape’ of DNA

The shape is primarily due to a protein known as shugoshin, which means 'guardian spirit' in Japanese.
Mrigakshi Dixit
| Apr 20, 2023 10:13 AM EST
Created: Apr 20, 2023 10:13 AM EST
science
Representational image
A DNA strand

Shutter2U/iStock 

DNA is the biological code of all life on Earth. All living organisms contain genetic information in the form of a DNA code. As demonstrated by school textbooks, DNA is in the formation of an X. However, what causes DNA to take on this shape has long been a mystery.

Now, scientists from the Netherlands Cancer Institute have found a potential answer. "It looks like we have uncovered a universal mechanism by which cells determine the shape of their DNA,” said Benjamin Rowland, the research-group lead of the study, in an official statement.

The shape is primarily due to a protein known as shugoshin, which means 'guardian spirit' in Japanese.

Our internal body is constantly in action, with each cell dividing to create two new daughter cells. Meanwhile, the chromosomes carry the DNA in the nucleus of the cells. In this way, the DNA of each cell is copied and then distributed evenly among the new cells. The study emphasizes that during this process, cells form compact parcels in the process of copying their DNA.

“In the process, the cells leave the two copies attached in the middle until they divide. Under the microscope, such a parcel looks like an X, as one can see in all biology textbooks,” adds the press statement. 

During cell division, the cohesin rings that hold the cells together open up, releasing the two arms of the DNA. Because of a protein called shugoshin (SGO1), these rings are attached in the middle of the DNA. 

The official statement explains this complex biological process that works to create this shape: “Shugoshin uses a molecular key that fits precisely into a kind of keyhole in cohesin. In doing so, it locks the cohesin rings. Because shugoshin works in the center of chromosomes, it is only there that it locks the rings. That gives chromosomes their X shape.” 

This new understanding could help us learn more about how our cells work. 

Most Popular

The results have been published in the journal Nature Structural & Molecular Biology.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/ZKwJ0Vq5GM/untitled-1-15.jpg
A 23-year-old product designer invents a new kind of table that generates electricity
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/odpsjzcnofNUkYLX1Bg9bEcMmxeaYs5yMQDkTFhu.jpg
Musk announces new AI called 'TruthGPT' to rival OpenAI and Bard
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/17/image/jpeg/J2tBqHqcS80nTKts9PHE4NuizjV7xx8jfG46OSxx.jpg
Hidden barn revealing 230 'very rare' classic cars in pristine condition to go up for auction
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/08/image/jpeg/11YE8Ra9XFAeMCWtr7NkhTgCclLXVCimWlRMCl8T.jpg
Europe's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/15/image/png/Uj1WeDltZKZ2n4tNqPFROYXslm2Uq77iNK7yEjVf.png
The Blueprint: How researchers found a way to boil water faster
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/17/image/jpeg/6ynZdbu9oZTsaSvKPL6pimd0bwvakX7C0X5ls3oK.jpg
Rise of Skynet? AI takes control of a Chinese satellite for 24 hours
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/17/image/jpeg/JNY2dB7ADGk12aFjeqeBO23YShn5FECs5vH6QE1C.jpg
Meet AutoGPT: The new kid on the AI block that's making the internet go crazy
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/21/image/jpeg/N1DXLQhRN7UxVENuIgQVJvnhIgXDSGycpqA9wjy4.jpg
The rise of 'wetware': the strange world of fungi-computers
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/14/image/jpeg/WZrScJPvZvRmiE9JiG5h4GGAqbmsNwiOruqieEwp.jpg
This space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/B4SIKmYGrRHxNOQaanexdmvdf40KOs0SbTOmdROv.jpg
Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds
More Stories
innovationIs ChatGPT going to replace you? Possibly — The Blueprint.
Alice Cooke| 2/17/2023
scienceThe future of energy has a surprising 'big problem,' environmentalist Carl Pope reveals
Loukia Papadopoulos| 8/25/2022
scienceNASA's Curiosity: Martian rocks are advancing our search for extraterrestrial life
Sade Agard| 11/26/2022