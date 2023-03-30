Scientists use temperature records in bacteria to track US migration patterns

Scientists can better comprehend the region's significance for human migration into the Americas by reconstructing the previous environment.

"When you think about what was happening in the Last Glacial Maximum, all these regions on Earth were super cold, with massive ice sheets, but this area was never fully glaciated," said Jennifer Kielhofer, Ph.D., a paleoclimatologist at DRI and lead author of the study.

"We're hypothesizing that if this area was comparatively warm, maybe that would have been an attractive reason to come there and settle," she added in the statement.

Location of the middle Tanana Valley. Jennifer R. Kielhofer et al.

"We have to look to the past to try to better constrain how these areas have responded previously," said Kielhofer. "And how they might respond in the future under climate scenarios that we predict."

Using the brGDGT paleothermometry technique

Previous studies have used changes in flora and pollen to create rough temperature records. These data, however, can only give a broad impression of whether a place has been warming or cooling over time.

Kielhofer analyzed soil samples from the archeological sites to get a more exact history of temperatures. She studied temperature data preserved in bacteria using a method called brGDGT paleothermometry to establish a record of the mean yearly air temperature above freezing with a precision of roughly 2.8 degrees Celsius.