Scientists use new NASA tool to map the remains of an exploded star

“All forms of light – from radio waves to gamma rays – can be polarized. Unlike the polarized sunglasses we use to cut the glare from sunlight bouncing off a wet road or windshield, IXPE’s detectors maps the tracks of incoming X-ray light. Scientists can use these individual track records to figure out the polarization, which tells the story of what the X-rays went through,” explained NASA in its release.

Cassiopeia A (Cas A for short) was the first object IXPE observed after it began collecting data selected because its shock waves are some of the fastest in the Milky Way.

“Without IXPE, we have been missing crucial information about objects like Cas A,” said Pat Slane at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, who leads the IXPE investigations of supernova remnants. “This result is teaching us about a fundamental aspect of the debris from this exploded star – the behavior of its magnetic fields.”

This graphic combines data from NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) with an X-ray image from Chandra (blue) and a view in optical light from Hubble (gold) of the Cassiopeia A (Cas A) supernova remnant. X-ray: Chandra: NASA/CXC/SAO; IXPE: NASA/MSFC/J. Vink et al.

By studying the polarization of Cas A’s light, scientists can “reverse engineer” what’s happening inside the star at very small scales. However, before IXPE, scientists predicted X-ray polarization would be produced by magnetic fields that are perpendicular to magnetic fields observed by radio telescopes. They were wrong.

A big surprise

IXPE data showed that the magnetic fields in X-rays tend to be aligned in radial directions even very close to the shock fronts.

"These IXPE results were not what we expected, but as scientists we love being surprised,” said Dr. Jacco Vink of the University of Amsterdam and lead author of the paper describing the IXPE results on Cas A. “The fact that a smaller percentage of the X-ray light is polarized is a very interesting – and previously undetected – property of Cas A.”