Scientists use space radiation to map the interior of the Great Pyramids

The scientists behind the new paper explained that their new method could help to improve our understanding of how the Great Pyramids were built. The findings, in particular, may help to improve our understanding of the role of the Chevron structures observed on Khufu's Pyramid, also known as the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The construction of the Great Pyramids is one of the great mysteries of history, with the incredibly heavy materials used leading to outlandish theories about aliens.

Though the pyramids have existed for millennia, we know little about what's inside the ancient structures. This is largely due to the fact that many of their passages are blocked off, and archaeologists fear that forcibly opening those passages could damage historical artifacts inside.

Mapping an ancient structure with cosmic radiation

Khufu's Pyramid was built roughly 4,500 years ago, and today, it still stands as one of the largest archaeological monuments in the world. In 2016 and 2017, a series of new voids were discovered inside the pyramid. These included a so-called "Big Void" and a corridor-shaped structure that are housed just behind the Chevron structures on the north-facing side of the pyramid. These structures were named the North Face Corridor. Little was known about these structures until now.

The scientists used a technique called cosmic-ray muon radiography to measure the size, shape, and location of the North Face Corridor within Khufu's Pyramid.

Using this method, the scientists were able to determine that the corridor measures roughly 29 feet (9 m) in length, and it also contains a transverse section of about 6 feet by 6 feet (2 m by 2 m).