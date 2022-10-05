Researchers have finally solved the enigma of Scleromochlus taylori anatomy

Scleromochlus taylori Springer Nature

Recently, lagerpetids—a group of small-bodied, terrestrial archosaurs previously thought to be close to dinosaur ancestry—were shown to be the sister taxon of pterosaurs, together forming Pterosauromorpha. This discovery reduced the anatomical distance between pterosaurs and their close relatives but left many questions regarding the tempo and mode of the morphological transformations occurring during the origin of pterosauromorphs unanswered.

To gather the missing pieces, Davide Foffa and colleagues turned towards Scleromochlus taylori- a small (less than 7.8 inch (20 cm) long) reptile with a large head, short neck, slender body, spindly legs, and a long tail. Because it is the oldest known non-pterosaur pterosauromorph from the Northern Hemisphere, Scleromochlus is fundamental to understanding early pterosauromorph evolution.

Its fossils were discovered in 1907, leaving many scientists confused about its features. Its remains are poorly preserved, so scientists placed this enigmatic reptile in several groups.

Solving the enigma of Scleromochlus taylori

In the current study, researchers used microcomputed tomographic scans (µCT) and image processing to show the whole-skeletal reconstruction of Scleromochlus. This non-destructive analysis allows the visualization of anatomical details covered by the sedimentary rock where the fossil is preserved.

To perform the µCT, each specimen was first embedded in broken sandstone blocks consisting of multiple parts. These blocks were first re-assembled and held together with rubber bands before µCT scanning started. The additional step was necessary to: capture the specimens in their entirety in a single scan; to minimize the risk of misidentification of individual elements that have been broken into separate sections and preserved in different parts of the original articulated blocks.