Sea birds now accustomed to dodging offshore wind turbine blades, says study

"This is the first time that any kind of bird species has been studied this closely and in detail at an offshore wind farm. And these birds are really good at avoiding the turbines. Now we need studies on more varieties," said Henrik Skov, project lead.

The research is a component of a larger initiative to stop wind farms from being built near flight paths.

Vattenfall was able to identify seabird species, produce a three-dimensional depiction of their flight patterns, and understand how they avoid the rotor blades of offshore wind turbines by fusing radar data with cameras.

While bird activity is at its peak, from April to October, the movements of herring gulls, gannets, kittiwakes, and great black-backed gulls were carefully observed.

No recorded collision

According to the study, there were no recorded collisions between birds and rotor blades.

The study found that while gannets and great black-backed gulls only displayed avoidance behavior at 40 and 50 meters from the tips of rotor blades, herring gulls and kittiwakes, both displayed horizontal avoidance behavior between 90 and 110 meters and 140 to 160 meters from rotor blades, respectively.

Vattenfall claims the model can and should be applied to more varieties of seabirds as well as to onshore wind farms, even though the study only focused on four bird species.