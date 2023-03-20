Sea level increased by 1 million olympic-size swimming pools in 1 year

How swiftly the sea level is rising or– the annual rate of sea-level rise– expected by researchers has also increased from 0.08 inches (.20 centimeters) per year in 1993 to 0.17 inches (0.44 centimeters) per year in 2022. Based on long-term satellite measurements, the projected rate of sea level rise is expected to reach 0.26 inches (0.66 centimeters) annually by 2050.

“We have this clear view of recent sea level rise – and can better project how much and how quickly the oceans will continue to rise – because NASA and Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES) have gathered decades of ocean observations. By combining that data with measurements from the rest of the NASA fleet, we can also understand why the ocean is rising,” said Karen St. Germain, director of NASA’s Earth Science Division in Washington.

“These fundamental climate observations help shape the operational services of many other federal and international agencies who are working with coastal communities to mitigate and respond to rising waters.”

The La Niña Phenomenon

Because of a mild La Niña, the 2022 increase was less than the annual expected rate. In the years with robust La Niña climate patterns, a temporary drop can be experienced in the global sea level as weather patterns shift, leading to less rainfall over the ocean and more over land.

“With an increasing demand for accurate and timely climate information, NASA is committed to providing annual sea level observations and future projections in order to help vulnerable communities around the world better understand the risks they face in a new climate,” said Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, a NASA program scientist for ocean science. “Timely updates are key to showing which climate trajectory we are on.”