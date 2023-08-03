Sea salt unfolds past 150 million years geological history

Binghamton University researchers have managed to examine changes in seawater chemistry over the last 150 million years.

According to the press release, the detailed examination provided them with insights into geological processes, like plate tectonics and climatic changes over the last million years.

Examination of halite salt samples

The researchers searched for halite, a sea salt that may preserve geologic history.

Halite originated throughout the last 150 million years in myriad sedimentary basins of the world, including the United States, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Additionally, Halite salt was selected as it includes "tiny droplets" of ancient saltwater.

The researchers used a laser to bore holes into the salt crystals to analyze these tiny drops. Following this, the mass spectrometer technique was employed to test for the existence of various trace elements.