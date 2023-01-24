Sea spiders regrow other body parts besides limbs, study shows

"Nobody had expected this," said senior author of the study Gerhard Scholtz of Humboldt University in Berlin to Phys. "We were the first to show that this is possible."

"Crabs can even automatically get rid of their limbs if they are attacked," Scholtz said. "They replace it by a new limb," he added.

Most of the spiders recovered

Even after having their lower halves amputated, the majority of the 19 young spiders recovered and produced new muscles and other portions of their lower halves; however, the regeneration wasn't always perfect. Some of the young spiders had six or seven legs rather than eight.

Four adults did not regenerate, according to biologist and co-author of the study Georg Brenneis. This may be the case because adults no longer molt as they grow, which suggests that regeneration and molting are somehow related. Two newborn sea spiders likewise showed no signs of regeneration. The spiders managed to survive despite having only four legs and no anus. The two regurgitated waste out of their mouths rather than passing it.

Live subadult male (ventral view) directly after a molt, featuring three freshly regenerated, transparent legs (small white arrowheads). Georg Brenneis et al.

Solving the mechanism could be the next step

The next step might be to look for the regrowth mechanism. "We can try to find out on the cellular level and the molecular level what indicates the regeneration," Scholtz said, as per Phys.