Sea stars can serve as a model to understand organ formation

Organ formation is a complex biological process that differs from species to species. And it is difficult for scientists to directly observe this process in order to unravel the underlying mechanism. However, one ancient marine creature could help us out in this case: the sea star.

A team of scientists from the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) has observed a sea star called Patiria miniata.

This five-limbed echinoderm has the potential to shed light on the fundamental process of tubulogenesis, which results in the formation of tube-like structures in almost all living creatures, including humans. Later in the development stage, these tube-like structures pave the way for the formation of blood vessels, digestive tracts, and even complex organs such as the heart and kidneys.