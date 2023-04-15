Seagreen offshore windfarm to produce 5,000 GWh of electricity annually

The “jacket”- the industry term for the foundation- of the wind turbine was transferred to the wind farm on a large barge and was lifted by the Saipem 7000, a semi-submersible crane vessel, which lifted each of the 2,000-tonne turbine foundations into place.

With this, Seagreen has now beaten its record for the deepest wind turbine foundation- installed at approximately 188 feet (57.4 meters). The new foundation stands at ~192 feet (58.6 meters).

The £3bn joint venture is slated to house 114 wind turbines, for which 112 “jackets” have now been laid, with the final wind turbine foundation expected to be installed later this week.

“This is another terrific milestone for both Scotland and the UK’s world-leading offshore wind industry,” said Graham Stuart, Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. “Seagreen is making history with the world’s deepest wind turbine foundation, which, once operational, will play an invaluable role in powering more of Britain from Britain,” he added.

Turbines to cause a wind in our sails

Unlike typical fans that consume energy and blow wind in your hair, wind turbines generate electricity when the natural wind blows against the blades of the turbine, prompting them to turn. This causes a shaft within the turbine to rotate, transferring these rotations to a generator connected, creating electricity.

Wind turbines are an alternative to fossil fuels and generate clean and renewable energy. They do not require any water to operate and hence are suited to areas experiencing more consistent, strong winds. This has led to a rise in the number of nations considering turbines as a way to produce renewable energy on the cheap, while also reducing their carbon footprint.