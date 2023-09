Fault zones are areas in a city or a state more prone to earthquakes. They have active faults that may have been created many years ago and have the potential for surface rupture. As per a study published today (27 September), there is an urgent need to update local hazard estimates, especially in the Seattle area of Washington state, to account for the possibility of much more devastating “multi-fault” earthquakes.

The Puget Sound region, comprising major metropolitan areas such as Seattle and Tacoma, contains seismically active geologic faults. It is a structurally complex, seismically active trough between the Coast Range and the Cascade volcanic arc.