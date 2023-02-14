A new method converts seawater straight into green hydrogen

Now, a group of scientists from RMIT University in Australia has developed a cheaper and more energy-efficient method for making hydrogen directly from seawater, and it could be a crucial step toward a viable global green hydrogen industry.

New seawater conversion method requires no desalination

The new method splits seawater directly into hydrogen and oxygen without the need for desalination. This is a great bonus as desalination is typically a costly and energy-intensive process that also tends to produce carbon emissions.

In fact, almost all hydrogen today is derived from fossil fuels, and its production is responsible for approximately 830 million tons of carbon dioxide per year. Green hydrogen, which is made by splitting water, is incredibly costly to produce and, therefore, only accounts for roughly 1 percent of total hydrogen production worldwide.

"Our method to produce hydrogen straight from seawater is simple, scaleable and far more cost-effective than any green hydrogen approach currently in the market," explained lead researcher Dr. Nasir Mahmood from RMIT. "With further development, we hope this could advance the establishment of a thriving green hydrogen industry in Australia."