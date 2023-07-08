Secrets of our ancient relatives: Neanderthal genes deform mice

Scientists have used the revolutionary CRISPR gene editing technology to insert ancient genetic code into mice, shedding light on the physical traits of our extinct relatives, the Neanderthals, and Denisovans.

The findings of this research reveal that a gene known as GLI3, carried by both Neanderthals and Denisovans, played a significant role in shaping their unique body structures.

The GLI3 gene, responsible for embryonic development in modern humans, has been associated with physical malformations such as polydactyly (the growth of extra fingers or toes) and skull deformations.

Interestingly, while Neanderthals and Denisovans carried a slightly altered version of the GLI3 gene, neither species exhibited abnormal digit numbers or life-threatening cranial defects.