Sediments at the bottom of the ocean offer a window into the past

Scientists have been bringing to the surface sediments from the bottom of the ocean that indicate environmental conditions not just from the sea but washed in from terrestrial runoff. They have been sending them for laboratory analysis to figure out certain regions' past conditions.

This is according to a report by Phys.org published on Monday.

One area where such exploration is taking place is the Gulf of Saint Eufemia, on the west coast of Calabria, Italy.

There, researchers from the University of Naples Federico II, Italy, and their collaborators were able to study pollen grains and spores preserved in seafloor cores in order to chart the colonization of Italy by Greeks and Romans during the past 5,000 years.