Aging is a complex process that can be affected by both genetics and the environment. While we know that perceptual experiences can affect aging, how this happens is still mostly a mystery.

However, a new study from the University of Michigan has found that perceptual experiences could have an impact.

Researchers led by Christi Gendron at the University of Michigan have found a link between death perception and reduced aging in flies.

Researchers observed that that fruit flies, Drosophila melanogaster, age faster when they spot other dead flies

Scott Pletcher, co-author of the study said, “We identified specific neurons and evolutionary conserved molecules in the fly brain that help tune rates of aging in response to environmental conditions and experiences.”