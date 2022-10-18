Selective forgetting: New discovery could help people forget specific memories

"People who have experienced trauma can suffer a wide range of distressing symptoms due to their memories of those events. Though still a long way off, our discovery could potentially pave the way to new techniques for weakening those memories that could be used alongside existing therapies," Joensen added.

An object word such as 'hammer' was 'quietly' played to people entranced in Stage 3 sleep

Twenty-nine individuals were taught associations between word pairs for the study. They were instructed, for instance, to memorize the word pairings "hammer - office" and "hammer - Cardi B."

The individuals then spent the next night in a sleep lab at the University of York. Participants were quietly played the word that indicated the object in the pair- in this case the hammer- once they entered stage three sleep, also known as deep or slow-wave sleep.

Scientists have been developing 'selective remembering' methods too

According to earlier studies, memorizing a pair of words and listening to a sound connected with that pair while participants slept helped them remember the phrases when they woke up the following day. So in this way, a form of 'selective remembering' could be demonstrated.

Now, researchers provide evidence that the opposite, that is, selective forgetting, is also possible. In this case, they discovered an increase in memory for one pair but a decrease in memory for the other pair when the word pairs overlapped.

'The relationship between sleep and memory is fascinating'

The results seen in the study, in the opinion of the researchers, were significantly influenced by sleep.

Dr. Aidan Horner from the Department of Psychology at the University of York, and lead author of the study, stated: "The relationship between sleep and memory is fascinating. We know that sleep is critical for memory processing, and our memories are typically better following a period of sleep. The exact mechanisms at play remain unclear, but during sleep, it seems that important connections are strengthened, and unimportant ones are discarded."