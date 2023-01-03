MIT researchers developed self-assembling proteins that can store 'cellular memories'

Studying the molecular processes within cells can provide important insights into their function and how they contribute to the overall functioning of an organ. However, most techniques for imaging cells only allow researchers to obtain a snapshot of a single moment in time, which can be limited in understanding the dynamic processes occurring within cells.

“Biological systems are often composed of a large number of different types of cells. To understand those kinds of biological systems, we need to observe physiological events over time in these large cell populations,” said Changyang Linghu, Assistant Professor at the Michigan Neuroscience Institute and author of the study.

Cellular history

A research team from MIT came up with the idea of recording cellular events as a series of protein subunits that are continuously added to a chain. To create their chains, they used engineered protein subunits that can self-assemble into long filaments. These protein subunits are absent in living cells.

Using encoding, researchers designed a system to continuously produce one of the protein subunits within cells while the other subunit is only produced in response to a specific event.

The subunits are labeled with short peptides called epitope tags (HA and V5 in this case) that can bind to fluorescent antibodies, allowing researchers to easily visualize and determine the sequence of the protein subunits.

In this study, the V5-tagged subunit was only produced when a gene called c-fos was activated, which encodes new memories. The majority of the protein chain consists of HA-tagged subunits, but whenever the V5 tag showed up, it indicated that the c-fos gene was activated at that specific time.