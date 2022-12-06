Scientists suggest sending atomic clocks near the Sun to search for dark matter

Atomic clocks are already in space, enabling Global Positioning Systems (GPS). They tell time by measuring the rapid oscillations of atoms.

University of Delaware physicist Marianna Safronova and collaborators Yu-Dai Tsai of the University of California, Irvine, and Joshua Eby of the University of Tokyo and the Kavli Institute for the Physics and the Mathematics of the Universe want to put these "precision timepieces to work in the quest to find dark matter," as per a release.

Atomic clocks can pick on oscillating signals

According to the researchers, in a particular region of the solar system, between the orbit of Mercury and the Sun, the density of large matter is large. This could translate into exceptional sensitivity to the oscillating signals.

Atomic clocks, which operate by measuring the frequency of photons emitted in transitions of various states in atoms, could pick up these signals. And if there is ultralight dark matter in the presence of the clock experiment, the frequencies will be modified - slightly increasing the oscillations of the dark matter and decreasing the photon energy.

"The more dark matter there is around the experiment, the larger these oscillations are, so the local density of dark matter matters a lot when analyzing the signal," Eby said in a statement.

Different atomic clocks are already working in space

As per the paper, the work would be done by atomic, nuclear, and molecular clocks that are still under development and are known as "quantum sensors."