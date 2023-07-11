Sensors show 'silent hazard' is swelling the ground beneath cities by up to 12mm

For the first time, scientists have quantified the effects of a silent hazard known as 'underground heat islands' beneath major global cities, according to new research published in Nature Communications Engineering on July 11.

While the study highlights long-term damage to structures, it also sees an opportunity to capture underground waste heat— using geothermal technologies— as an untapped thermal energy resource.

What are underground heat islands?

The deformation resulting from temperature variations affects the normal operations of foundation systems and civil infrastructure, explained lead author Rotta Loria, an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering, in a press release.