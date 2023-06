The Geminid is one of the most anticipated and exciting meteor showers for space lovers. The Geminids put on a stunning night spectacle as they pass by Earth every December.

But this serene Geminid meteor shower has rather a catastrophic origin.

NASA's Solar Parker Probe has now provided evidence of the unusual origin of the Geminids.

Gemininds are caused by an asteroid, not a comet

Scientists have long been intrigued by the mystery surrounding the yearly meteor shower's origin.

Most meteor showers are caused by comets made of ice and dust and orbit the sun. The ice evaporates and emits gas when this cosmic object passes near the Sun. This repeating procedure produces a dust tail that fills the comet's orbit. When the Earth travels through the stream, we view it as a meteor shower.