A new technique for parsing radio data from telescope arrays is raising hopes among astronomers that a breakthrough in the hunt for alien life in the galaxy is on the horizon.

The search for extraterrestrial life (SETI) currently involves trying to detect 'technosigatures' from aliens, principally by looking for narrow-band radio signals that an alien civilization might be sending out. The problem, of course, is that humans on Earth are also broadcasting an incredible number of radio signals, including narrow-band signals.

As such, Earth noise, including everything from car engines to Starlink satellites, creates a kind of white noise filter around the Earth that is extremely hard for an alien radio signal to stand out from, especially considering that it has likely traveled hundreds if not thousands of light-years to reach us, and so would be extremely faint.