A new initiative has been announced in cooperation with SETI to determine what we would do if we ever received an actual alien transmission from space. Called "A Sign in Space," the project combines an interdisciplinary group of experts, like artists and scientists, to find a way to decode and understand such messages should we ever receive one.

As a project initiative, the European Space Agency's ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), which orbits around Mars, will send an encoded message to Earth on May 24, 2023. This transmission aims to simulate the act of receiving a signal from extraterrestrial intelligence.