In an unprecedented move, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institute has launched an exercise that could change how we view the cosmos. It's not the arrival of extraterrestrials, but 'A Sign in Space' is a close second. This project is a cosmic fire drill, an opportunity for the public to engage in decoding a radio message transmitted from Mars to Earth.

The mind behind this interplanetary endeavor is artist Daniela de Paulis, who said, "Receiving a message from an extraterrestrial civilization would be a profoundly transformational experience for all humankind." She envisions 'A Sign in Space' as 'global theatre,' uniting researchers, artists, and the general public for a common purpose.