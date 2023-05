Scientists have discovered evidence of a series of severe droughts, locked within an ancient stalagmite from a Himalayan cave, that may have led to the reorganization of the once-flourishing civilization.

The Bronze Age Indus Civilization flourished in present-day Pakistan and India between 3300 BCE and 1300 BCE and is considered one of the three earliest civilizations of the Near East and South Asia, alongside Egypt and Mesopotamia.

The Indus Civilization was known for its impressive cities. However, despite its many achievements, the Indus Civilization eventually declined and collapsed. For a long time, the cause of its downfall remained a mystery, but new research involving Cambridge University sheds light on a possible reason: prolonged droughts.