A team of researchers from the Muséum National d’Histoire Naturelle in France has found what they believe to be definitive evidence of sexual dimorphism in a group of non-avian dinosaurs. By studying a group of at least 61 individual ornithomimosaurs (ostrich-like theropod dinosaurs), the skeletons could be put into two main groups based on the dimensions of their thigh bone fossils. These groups, they claim, represent individuals that are probably either example of males or females of the species.

However, the researchers cannot yet tell which is which. The dinosaur skeletons are also from the same time and place and were likely the victims of some horrific mass dying event like a natural disaster.