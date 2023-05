In preparation for Artemis III, NASA is gathering information to aid humanity's first-ever journey to the lunar South Pole region. One method being used is the utilization of a highly sensitive optical camera called ShadowCam, which was developed by Malin Space Science Systems and Arizona State University.

ShadowCam is capable of acquiring high-resolution images of areas that never receive direct sunlight, such as permanently shadowed regions. It is significantly more light-sensitive than other lunar cameras. ShadowCam is currently aboard the Korea Aerospace Research Institute's KPLO (Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter), also known as Danuri, which launched in August 2022. Since December, ShadowCam has been regularly capturing images of the North and South Pole regions of the Moon.