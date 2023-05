The young red dwarf star TW Hydrae has been in astronomers' sights for years thanks to its planetary disk giving us a ring-side seat to the earliest stages of a star system's development, and now Hubble has spotted peculiar shadows playing across the disk — likely due to evolving proto-exoplanets in the disk.

NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) astronomers have been studying TW Hydrae for many years, and starting in 2017, a shadow has been seen sweeping across the disk. This shadow isn't from an exoplanet, but from an inner ring in the disk tilted at an incline so that it casts a shadow from the star's light onto the ring behind it.