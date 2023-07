In news that will undoubtedly worry galeophobes (people scared of sharks), they have now taken to consuming narcotics dumped in the sea. An issue highlighted in Discovery's Shark Week "Cocaine Sharks" show, scientists are now blowing the whistle on findings that sharks have taken a liking to chomp down on floating pharmaceuticals cast overboard by passing traffickers.

Sharks on drugs

The research, led by environmental engineer Dr. Tracy Fanara, was conducted over six days at sea in the Florida Keys with team members observing sharks exhibiting peculiar behaviors. “It’s a catchy headline to shed light on a real problem, that everything we use, everything we manufacture, everything we put into our bodies, ends up in our wastewater streams and natural water bodies, and these aquatic life we depend on to survive are then exposed to that,” explained Dr. Fanara to the Guardian.