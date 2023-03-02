Strange shift beneath Antarctic glacier may reflect Jupiter's icy moon

And that's not all. They believe that marine ice similar to this may be an analog for conditions on Jupiter's icy moon Europa, which NASA's Europa Clipper orbital mission will explore beginning in 2024. Significantly, the findings may inform future lander missions to one day conduct a direct search for microbial life in the ice.

"And then it just got weirder as we went higher up"

The change, according to the U.S.-New Zealand study team, is proof of "ice pumping"—a mechanism that has never before been seen directly in an ice shelf but is crucial to the stability of its structure.

"We were looking at ice that had just melted less than 100 feet below, flowed up into the crevasse, and then refrozen," said co-author Justin Lawrence in a press release. "And then it just got weirder as we went higher up."

Weirder formations were found towards the top of 'crevasse' Lawrence et al./Cornell University

The team saw various ice features that revealed essential details regarding water mixing and melt rates. The "weirder" formations were located near the top of the chasm and comprised globs of ice and finger-like protrusions that resembled brinicles. Structures in other ice sheet areas contained ripples, vertical runnels, and dimples resembling golf balls.

Monitoring West Antarctic ice sheets

Thwaites is one of the continent's most unstable glaciers because it is exposed to warm ocean currents. Contrastingly, since the late 1800s, the Kamb Ice Stream has been stagnant in an area with extremely cold ocean waters.