Why do shoulders and elbows rotate? Apes on trees hold clue

Researchers suggests that the rotating shoulders and extending elbows that enable humans to perform various tasks, from reaching high shelves to tossing a ball, may have evolved as a natural braking system for our primate ancestors when descending trees.

Their findings published in the Royal Society Open Science on September 5, highlights the profound impact of our evolutionary heritage on everyday actions.

The 'downclimbing' phenomenon

Researchers propose that apes and early humans developed free-moving shoulders and flexible elbows to facilitate their descent from trees.

As gravity pulled on their relatively heavier bodies, these adaptable appendages served as a crucial mechanism to slow their tree-bound journeys, ensuring their safe descent without risking potentially fatal falls.